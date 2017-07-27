Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Creamy Pesto Pasta with Greens

Creamy Pesto Pasta with Greens

3 chubby cloves garlic + 2 tablespoons olive oil for sauteeing

2 cups, packed, fresh basil leaves

1/4 cup raw cashews

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

A couple of big handfuls of baby arugula or spinach

1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut milk (full fat)

10 ounces ramen noodles, cooked, or pasta of choice (I use the Lotus Foods gluten-free and vegan Ramen Noodles)

Heat olive oil in heavy, medium-sized pot over medium-low heat. Add garlic and sauté until aromatic and golden. Transfer garlic to a small plate and set aside.

Place basil, cashews and nutritional yeast in bowl of food processor. Pulse until finely chopped. Add reserved garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Pulse to combine. Turn on food processor. Drizzle in the olive oil in a steady stream with food processor running. Continue processing until mixture is quite smooth.

Put pesto in the pot and place over low heat. Add arugula and stir until wilted. Add coconut milk, starting with 1 cup, and stir to blend. Continue to stir until heated through. Add cooked pasta. Add more coconut milk, if needed, to reach desired consistency. Mix.

Makes 4 modest servings.