DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Creamy Pesto Pasta with Greens

Creamy Pesto Pasta with Greens

3 chubby cloves garlic + 2 tablespoons olive oil for sauteeing
2 cups, packed, fresh basil leaves
1/4 cup raw cashews
1/4 cup nutritional yeast
1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
A couple of big handfuls of baby arugula or spinach
1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut milk (full fat)
10 ounces ramen noodles, cooked, or pasta of choice (I use the Lotus Foods gluten-free and vegan Ramen Noodles)

Heat olive oil in heavy, medium-sized pot over medium-low heat. Add garlic and sauté until aromatic and golden. Transfer garlic to a small plate and set aside.
Place basil, cashews and nutritional yeast in bowl of food processor. Pulse until finely chopped. Add reserved garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Pulse to combine. Turn on food processor. Drizzle in the olive oil in a steady stream with food processor running. Continue processing until mixture is quite smooth.
Put pesto in the pot and place over low heat. Add arugula and stir until wilted. Add coconut milk, starting with 1 cup, and stir to blend. Continue to stir until heated through. Add cooked pasta. Add more coconut milk, if needed, to reach desired consistency. Mix.
Makes 4 modest servings.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Five-Minute Mediterranean Dip

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Naan Pizza

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Warm Summer Fruit Salad

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Black Bean Mango Salsa

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Cc said

Provide help before banishment, detox, see Portugal, very successful program... Read More

Jeremy said

this is not just a problem for the red lake nation. This is a problem across the... Read More

Janet A. Olson said

Excellent... Read More

Alexei said

I say invite a pharmaceutical company to red lake for some fishing then arrest t... Read More

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents 1025 – Aquatic Invasive Species

It’s now summertime here in the northwoods, which means droves of tourists and residents alike have been heading to area lakes to fish and
Posted on Jul. 21 2017

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents 1025 - Aquatic Invasive Species

Posted on Jul. 21 2017

Profiles - Corey Medina & Brothers

Posted on Jun. 22 2017

Profiles - Sam Miltich & the Clearwater Hot Club

Posted on Jun. 15 2017

Lakeland Currents 1024 - Police Worn Body Cameras

Posted on Jun. 9 2017

Profiles - Shannon Murray

Posted on Jun. 8 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.