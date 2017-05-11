Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Creamy Mango Pudding

Creamy Mango Pudding

4 ripe Ataulfo mangoes, skin and pit removed, chopped

1 cup coconut cream

Pinch of salt

Place chopped Mango and coconut

Cream in a blender or food processor. Purée until smooth and creamy. Add a pinch of salt and process. Taste. If it’s a bit too tart, add a drizzle of honey. Pour pudding into serving bowls. Refrigerate for at least an hour before serving to allow pudding to firm up. Serve chilled. Nice to garnish with some finely chopped Mango.