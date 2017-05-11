Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Creamy Mango Pudding
Creamy Mango Pudding
4 ripe Ataulfo mangoes, skin and pit removed, chopped
1 cup coconut cream
Pinch of salt
Place chopped Mango and coconut
Cream in a blender or food processor. Purée until smooth and creamy. Add a pinch of salt and process. Taste. If it’s a bit too tart, add a drizzle of honey. Pour pudding into serving bowls. Refrigerate for at least an hour before serving to allow pudding to firm up. Serve chilled. Nice to garnish with some finely chopped Mango.
Sue’s Tip
Any variety of Mango can be used for this recipe. I believe the most delicious results are created with the Ataulfo Mango due to it’s velvety, rich texture and sweet flavor.
