Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Creamy and Light Coconut Lemon Mousse

Creamy and Light Coconut Lemon Mousse

1 (13- to 14-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk

Grated zest from 1 organic lemon

Juice from 1 lemon, about 2 tablespoons

2 tablespoons sifted powdered sugar

Chill the can of coconut milk in the refrigerator, ideally for at least 24 hours.

When ready to prepare the mousse, remove the top of the can and carefully spoon out the firm cream at the top, and drop it into a medium glass mixing bowl. Save the liquid remaining in the can.

Add lemon zest, lemon juice and powdered sugar to the bowl. Use an electric hand mixer or a stand mixer on high speed to whip up the coconut cream until it forms a fluffy mousse with soft peaks.

Spoon or pipe into serving dishes and chill for about 30 minutes before serving.

Makes about 1 cup of mousse.

Sue’s tips:

The mousse will keep quite well in the refrigerator for a couple of days, but I’ll bet you won’t have any mousse remaining to worry about keeping in the fridge!

This mousse is also delicious when prepared with fresh lime zest and juice instead of lemon. Or, how about a little of both?!

Pour the liquid remaining in the can into an ice cube tray. Freeze. Pop the coconut milk cubes into a zip-top bag. They are a wonderful addition to your morning smoothie. Or, use them in a curry sauce.