Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Cracked Yogurt Ice
Ingredients:
3 cups plain unsweetened yogurt, dairy or non-dairy
1/4 cup pure maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups fruit and/or berries, chopped or sliced
Instructions:
Line a jelly roll pan with parchment paper. Set aside.
In a medium size bowl, stir together yogurt, syrup and vanilla extract to thoroughly blend.
Spread the yogurt mixture in the prepared pan in an even layer.
Scatter fruit and/or berries over the yogurt.
Place the pan in the freezer for at least a few hours.
Remove from freezer and break the frozen yogurt into smaller serving-size pieces.
The pieces of Cracked Yogurt Ice can be stored in a zip-top freezer bag in the freezer.
Sue’s Tips
Full-fat yogurt will give you the creamiest finished product.
Place a few frozen pieces of Cracked Yogurt Ice on top of a bowl of granola. In just a minute, the yogurt will begin to melt. Give it a stir. Breakfast!
Other topping ideas:
- Berries/Fruit– strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, cherries, mango, peaches
- Nuts & Seeds – pistachios, pecans, toasted almond slices, cashews, chia seeds
- More flavor ideas – toasted coconut, granola, drizzle of dark chocolate, mini semi-sweet chocolate morsels
