Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Cracked Yogurt Ice

Ingredients:

3 cups plain unsweetened yogurt, dairy or non-dairy

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups fruit and/or berries, chopped or sliced

Instructions:

Line a jelly roll pan with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a medium size bowl, stir together yogurt, syrup and vanilla extract to thoroughly blend.

Spread the yogurt mixture in the prepared pan in an even layer.

Scatter fruit and/or berries over the yogurt.

Place the pan in the freezer for at least a few hours.

Remove from freezer and break the frozen yogurt into smaller serving-size pieces.

The pieces of Cracked Yogurt Ice can be stored in a zip-top freezer bag in the freezer.

Sue’s Tips Full-fat yogurt will give you the creamiest finished product. Place a few frozen pieces of Cracked Yogurt Ice on top of a bowl of granola. In just a minute, the yogurt will begin to melt. Give it a stir. Breakfast! Other topping ideas: Berries/Fruit– strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, cherries, mango, peaches

Nuts & Seeds – pistachios, pecans, toasted almond slices, cashews, chia seeds

More flavor ideas – toasted coconut, granola, drizzle of dark chocolate, mini semi-sweet chocolate morsels