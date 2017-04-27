Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice

1 cup uncooked brown rice of your choice

1½ tablespoons ghee or coconut oil

½ teaspoon brown mustard seeds

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 cup raw cashews, chopped

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1 green chili, minced, including seeds¼ cup raw cashews, toasted, coarsely chopped

5 or 6 fresh curry leaves

½ cup grated coconut

salt as needed

Cook rice and cool completely.

Add ghee or oil to a hot pan, add mustard seeds, cumin and cashews. Saute for a few minutes, then add ginger, green chili and a pinch of curry powder.

Add coconut and stir until golden. Add cooked rice. Sprinkle with salt and mix.