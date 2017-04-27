DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice

1 cup uncooked brown rice of your choice
1½ tablespoons ghee or coconut oil
½ teaspoon brown mustard seeds
½ teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 cup raw cashews, chopped
1 teaspoon grated ginger
1 green chili, minced, including seeds¼ cup raw cashews, toasted, coarsely chopped
5 or 6 fresh curry leaves
½ cup grated coconut
salt as needed

Cook rice and cool completely.

Add ghee or oil to a hot pan, add mustard seeds, cumin and cashews. Saute for a few minutes, then add ginger, green chili and a pinch of curry powder.

Add coconut and stir until golden. Add cooked rice. Sprinkle with salt and mix.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Sweet Potato Nests

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Almond and Cabbage Slaw with Quinoa

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Asparagus

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sunny Day Banana-Peanut Butter Ice Cream

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Nancy Meyer said

LOVED IT! Mal Meyer reporting is always spot on!whether warm softer stories or... Read More

Lydia said

Thank you for your wonderful work on the March for Babies piece, Haydee Clotter!... Read More

Patrick Plemel said

Great coverage team Lakeland... Read More

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

0

Be Prepared For Seasonal Load Restrictions In Crow Wing County

Spring weight restrictions for the North Central Frost Zone (North of TH 210 and TH 18 in Crow Wing County) end effective Monday, May 1, 2017 at
Posted on Apr. 26 2017

Recently Added

Be Prepared For Seasonal Load Restrictions In Crow Wing County

Posted on Apr. 26 2017

Ice and Snow Cause School Closures

Posted on Apr. 26 2017

Sen. Franken Introduces New Bill To Protect Bumped Passengers On Flights

Posted on Apr. 26 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.