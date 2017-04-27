Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Coconut Rice
Coconut Rice
1 cup uncooked brown rice of your choice
1½ tablespoons ghee or coconut oil
½ teaspoon brown mustard seeds
½ teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 cup raw cashews, chopped
1 teaspoon grated ginger
1 green chili, minced, including seeds¼ cup raw cashews, toasted, coarsely chopped
5 or 6 fresh curry leaves
½ cup grated coconut
salt as needed
Cook rice and cool completely.
Add ghee or oil to a hot pan, add mustard seeds, cumin and cashews. Saute for a few minutes, then add ginger, green chili and a pinch of curry powder.
Add coconut and stir until golden. Add cooked rice. Sprinkle with salt and mix.
