Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Chocolate Dream

Chocolate Dream

6 ounces dark chocolate Easter eggs or quality dark chocolate (70% to 80% cocoa), chopped

1 (13.5-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk

2 tablespoons chia seeds

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

Melt chopped chocolate in a small, heavy saucepan over very low heat, stirring until completely melted. Remove from heat.

Pour coconut milk into a blender. Add melted chocolate and chia seeds. Blend on high speed until smooth. The mixture will begin to thicken. Turn off blender and add vanilla and salt. Blend to incorporate. Pour chocolate mixture into small dessert bowls or espresso cups. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving. Makes approximately 1 1/2 cups.

Sue’s Tip

This dessert is nice topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a fresh raspberry.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Tomato Tulips

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Arizona Sunshine Lemon Pie

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – The Best Sweet Potato Fries

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Cabbage Stir Fry

What do you think?

Recent Show

Common Ground: Clear Waters Life Center

Visit the northern MN communities of Clearbrook & Gonvick where the Clear Waters Life Center repurposes the aging schools and other
Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Recently Added

Common Ground: Clear Waters Life Center

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Common Ground: Vince Cook - Kumiko / Arna Rennan - Plen Air

Posted on Apr. 14 2020

Lakeland Currents Special: COVID-19 Small Business Resources

Posted on Apr. 5 2020

Lakeland PBS Presents: Sanford Health COVID-19 Special

Posted on Mar. 20 2020

Common Ground: Friends of Itasca

Posted on Feb. 26 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.