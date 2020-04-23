Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Chocolate Dream
6 ounces dark chocolate Easter eggs or quality dark chocolate (70% to 80% cocoa), chopped
1 (13.5-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk
2 tablespoons chia seeds
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
Melt chopped chocolate in a small, heavy saucepan over very low heat, stirring until completely melted. Remove from heat.
Pour coconut milk into a blender. Add melted chocolate and chia seeds. Blend on high speed until smooth. The mixture will begin to thicken. Turn off blender and add vanilla and salt. Blend to incorporate. Pour chocolate mixture into small dessert bowls or espresso cups. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving. Makes approximately 1 1/2 cups.
Sue’s Tip
This dessert is nice topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a fresh raspberry.