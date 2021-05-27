Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Choco, PB & Oat Bars

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Choco, PB & Oat Bars

2 1/2 cups quick oats

1 cup shredded unsweetened coconut

1/2 cup coconut sugar or brown sugar

1/2 cup coconut cream, skimmed from the top of a can of full-fat coconut milk

1/2 cup butter or Earth Balance for non-dairy version

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup peanut butter – Conventional or natural

Lightly grease the bottom of a 9×9 inch square glass baking dish. Line with parchment paper so edges come up over the sides and set aside.

In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, melt butter. Slowly stir in coconut cream, coconut sugar or brown sugar, vanilla and sea salt. Continue until all the sugar has dissolved.

Lower heat and mix in the quick oats and shredded coconut. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat.

Press half of oat mixture into the bottom of the prepared parchment-lined dish. Set aside the other half of the oat mixture for the topping.

Melt chocolate chips and peanut butter in a double boiler or heavy pot over low heat, stirring frequently until well combined. Pour the chocolate/peanut butter over the oat mixture in the pan, and spread evenly.

Using your hands, crumble the remaining oat mixture evenly over the chocolate/peanut butter layer. Refrigerate for 3 hours or overnight. Bring to room temperature before cutting into bars.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week, or in the freezer for up to a month.