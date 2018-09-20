Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Chilly Morning Apple Oatmeal
Chilly Morning Apple Oatmeal
1 cup water
1/2 cup rolled oats
3 cardamom pods
3 whole cloves
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1 apple, diced
Chopped walnuts or pecans, for topping
Unsweetened shredded coconut, for topping
Sea salt, for sprinkling, optional
Put water, oats, cardamom pods, whole cloves, cinnamon and apple into a small pot. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat medium low. Cover the pot and cook the oat mixture for 7 minutes. At that point, all liquid should be absorbed. Remove cardamom and cloves and discard. Spoon hot oatmeal into a bowl. Top with nuts and coconut and a sprinkle of sea salt. Makes 1 serving.
Sue’s tips
Make 2 servings by doubling all ingredients. You can keep one serving in the refrigerator. Just heat up the next morning and eat. Quick breakfast!
A tea ball or a tea bag work well for holding the whole spices during the cooking. It makes removal quick and easy.
