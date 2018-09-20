Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Chilly Morning Apple Oatmeal

Chilly Morning Apple Oatmeal

1 cup water

1/2 cup rolled oats

3 cardamom pods

3 whole cloves

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 apple, diced

Chopped walnuts or pecans, for topping

Unsweetened shredded coconut, for topping

Sea salt, for sprinkling, optional

Put water, oats, cardamom pods, whole cloves, cinnamon and apple into a small pot. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat medium low. Cover the pot and cook the oat mixture for 7 minutes. At that point, all liquid should be absorbed. Remove cardamom and cloves and discard. Spoon hot oatmeal into a bowl. Top with nuts and coconut and a sprinkle of sea salt. Makes 1 serving.