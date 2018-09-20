Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Chilly Morning Apple Oatmeal

Chilly Morning Apple Oatmeal

1 cup water
1/2 cup rolled oats
3 cardamom pods
3 whole cloves
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1 apple, diced
Chopped walnuts or pecans, for topping
Unsweetened shredded coconut, for topping
Sea salt, for sprinkling, optional

Put water, oats, cardamom pods, whole cloves, cinnamon and apple into a small pot. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat medium low. Cover the pot and cook the oat mixture for 7 minutes. At that point, all liquid should be absorbed. Remove cardamom and cloves and discard. Spoon hot oatmeal into a bowl. Top with nuts and coconut and a sprinkle of sea salt. Makes 1 serving.

Sue’s tips
Make 2 servings by doubling all ingredients. You can keep one serving in the refrigerator. Just heat up the next morning and eat. Quick breakfast!
A tea ball or a tea bag work well for holding the whole spices during the cooking. It makes removal quick and easy.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Super Simple Supper

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Hasselback Potatoes

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Once Around the Herb Garden Dollop (or Drizzle)

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Owen Truesdell said

This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More

TracyJones said

Worst decision Emily city council ever made has caused major damage to local bus... Read More

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

Latest Story

Emily Care N’ Share Cafe Gives Back In A Big Way

An organization in the small town of Emily gives back to the surrounding community in a big way. The Emily Care N’ Share Cafe has been
Posted on Sep. 19 2018

Latest Stories

Emily Care N' Share Cafe Gives Back In A Big Way

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

Bemidji State Could See Two Alums on the Minnesota Wild This Season

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

New Policing Agreement Reached Between Mille Lacs Reservation And County

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

Camper Drug Bust Leads To 3 Arrests

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

Suspicious Activity Reported At Multiple Locations In Bemidji Area

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.