Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Chilled Vegetable Blender Soup

Chilled Vegetable Blender Soup
Chilled Vegetable Blender Soup
1 to 2 cups cold water
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup tahini
2 ribs celery, cut into chunks
1 red bell pepper, seeds removed, cut into chunks
1 large tomato or 1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes
1/2 cucumber, cut into chunks
1/4 of an onion, peeled, cut into chunks
1/4 cup parsley leaves
1 chubby clove garlic, peeled
Juice from 1 lemon
1 teaspoon salt
1 apple, cored and sliced
Put ingredients in a blender, in the order listed, starting with just 1 cup of water. Pulse until it reaches desired consistency. Add more water if a thinner soup is desired. Taste to see if more salt or lemon juice is needed. Pour into a bowl. Cover and refrigerate. Serve chilled.
Sue’s Tips
Find tahini (sesame paste) in most grocery stores.
If you happen to have miso paste on hand, add 1/2 teaspoon to the blender. It will give that umami flavor to the soup.
A high-speed blender is not a must for this recipe. Any blender will do the trick.