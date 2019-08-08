Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Chilled Vegetable Blender Soup

Chilled Vegetable Blender Soup

1 to 2 cups cold water

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup tahini

2 ribs celery, cut into chunks

1 red bell pepper, seeds removed, cut into chunks

1 large tomato or 1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes

1/2 cucumber, cut into chunks

1/4 of an onion, peeled, cut into chunks

1/4 cup parsley leaves

1 chubby clove garlic, peeled

Juice from 1 lemon

1 teaspoon salt

1 apple, cored and sliced

Put ingredients in a blender, in the order listed, starting with just 1 cup of water. Pulse until it reaches desired consistency. Add more water if a thinner soup is desired. Taste to see if more salt or lemon juice is needed. Pour into a bowl. Cover and refrigerate. Serve chilled.