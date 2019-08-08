Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Chilled Vegetable Blender Soup

Chilled Vegetable Blender Soup

1 to 2 cups cold water
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup tahini
2 ribs celery, cut into chunks
1 red bell pepper, seeds removed, cut into chunks
1 large tomato or 1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes
1/2 cucumber, cut into chunks
1/4 of an onion, peeled, cut into chunks
1/4 cup parsley leaves
1 chubby clove garlic, peeled
Juice from 1 lemon
1 teaspoon salt
1 apple, cored and sliced

Put ingredients in a blender, in the order listed, starting with just 1 cup of water. Pulse until it reaches desired consistency. Add more water if a thinner soup is desired. Taste to see if more salt or lemon juice is needed. Pour into a bowl. Cover and refrigerate. Serve chilled.

Sue’s Tips
Find tahini (sesame paste) in most grocery stores.
If you happen to have miso paste on hand, add 1/2 teaspoon to the blender. It will give that umami flavor to the soup.
A high-speed blender is not a must for this recipe. Any blender will do the trick.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Summer Cucumber & Tomato Salad

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Shortbread Cookies Adorned With Fresh Herbs

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – No-Bake Make-Your-Own Cheesecake Bar

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – White Bean Salad with Parsley and Tarragon

Recent Show

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Explore and examine the early years of the Students First Mentorship program in Bemidji which pairs students with mentors to help students
Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Recently Added

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Our Town — Hackensack

Posted on Jun. 12 2019

Backroads: Bluehound

Posted on May. 15 2019

Common Ground: Sprout Growers and Makers Market

Posted on May. 15 2019

Backroads: Ingeborg Von Agassiz

Posted on May. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.