Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Cauliflower Crumbles/Cauliflower Rice

1. Wash the cauliflower head thoroughly, and then make sure it’s fully dry before continuing to the next step.
2. After you remove stems and greens, cut off cauliflower florets. They don’t need to be chopped—just small enough that they can fit in a food processor.
3. Place florets in your food processor and pulse until it has the texture of rice. Work in batches if necessary, and don’t over-process or it will get mushy.

If you’re using cauliflower rice to make a crust or bread replacement, it’s ready to go—use it per recipe instructions. If you’re using it as a rice Season with a little bit of salt, pepper and a squeeze of lime.

