Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Carrot Ribbons Many Ways

Carrot Ribbons Many Ways
Ways to use carrot ribbons:
Add them to a salad of fresh greens.
Serve them fresh and crisp tossed with ranch dressing. The children will love picking up a ribbon and nibbling it away.
Serve them solo dressed with a mixture of 1 chubby clove of garlic, minced, 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice, 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, 1 to 1 1/2 tablespoons local honey and kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste.Toss the carrot ribbons with the dressing to coat and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Steam or cook carrot ribbons in boiling water for 2 minutes. Use them as a bed for your veggie/meat stir-fry instead of rice.