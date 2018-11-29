Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Bright and Bubbly Holiday Drink

Bright and Bubbly Holiday Drink

Simple Syrup

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

2 cinnamon sticks

2-inch chunk of fresh ginger root, peeled, sliced thin

Place ingredients in a small pot and heat until sugar dissolves. Strain to remove cinnamon and ginger. Store in a jar in the refrigerator.

Cinnamon Sugar

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cinnamon

Place ingredients in a jar and shake to mix.

To make 1 drink:

1 cup sparkling apple cider

2 tablespoons cinnamon-ginger simple syrup

fresh orange slice for rimming glass and for garnish

cinnamon sugar for rimming glass

Rim a glass with orange juice. Dip the rim into some cinnamon sugar. Pour 2 tablespoons simple syrup into the glass and about 1 cup of sparkling apple cider. Mix. Garnish with an orange slice.