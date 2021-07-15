Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Blueberry, Basil and Mozzarella Skewers

For each skewer, slide a blueberry onto a toothpick first, then a mozzarella pearl, a basil leaf (fold in half if it’s too big), a blueberry, and end with a mozzarella pearl. Arrange the completed skewers on a serving platter. At this point, you can cover the filled platter tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate up to a few hours before serving. At serving time, remove the skewers from the refrigerator and drizzle with balsamic glaze. Serve immediately.

Sue’s tips:

When cherry tomatoes are fresh from the garden, replace the first blueberry you put on the toothpick with a cherry tomato. The flavor combination is delightful!

When you’re feeling like stretching your taste buds out of their comfort zone, replace fresh basil leaves with fresh mint or even fresh lemon basil or lemon balm.