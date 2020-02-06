Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Black Beans and Rice One-Dish Wonder

Black Beans and Rice One-Dish Wonder

1 3/4 cups vegetable broth (homemade or store-bought)

1 cup chunky salsa

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1/2 large yellow onion, diced

2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup uncooked brown rice

1/2 bunch cilantro leaves, chopped, for serving (optional)

Optional toppings: sour cream, avocado or guacamole, fresh tomatoes, shredded cheese

Preheat the oven to 400F.

Mix the vegetable broth, and salsa together in a medium pot and bring to a boil over high heat.

While the liquid is heating up, spread peppers and onion evenly across the bottom of an ungreased 9×13-inch pan or baking dish.

Sprinkle the black beans over the veggies, then sprinkle the uncooked rice on top.

Remove the vegetable broth and salsa mixture from the heat once it comes to a boil and pour evenly over the baking dish. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake in the middle rack of the preheated oven for 60 minutes.

Remove from the oven and add desired toppings.

Serves 4 to 6.