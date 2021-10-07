Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Black Bean Roll-Ups

Oct. 6 2021

Black Bean Roll-Ups

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened (non-dairy works, too)
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 bunch, or about 7, green onions
  • 1 medium sweet red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce, such as Cholula or Tabasco
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Juice of 1/2 lime
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed, drained
  • 6 large flour tortillas, preferably whole wheat

Instructions:

  1. Use an electric hand mixer to beat the cream cheese until smooth and light.
  2. Add fresh cilantro, green onions, red bell pepper, cayenne, chili powder, hot pepper sauce, garlic powder, salt and lime juice.
  3. Stir until well blended. Mixture should be thick, but easy to spread. Add a little more lime juice, if needed.
  4. Gently stir in the black beans.
  5. Spread a few tablespoons of the mixture over the entire surface of each tortilla.
  6. Roll to enclose filling. Wrap tortilla logs in plastic wrap.
  7. Chill for 6 to 12 hours.
  8. Cut each roll diagonally into 1-inch-thick slices.
  9. Arrange cut side up on a serving platter.
  10. Serve with salsa, if desired.

By — Nathan Datres

