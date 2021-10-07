Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Black Bean Roll-Ups
Black Bean Roll-Ups
Ingredients
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened (non-dairy works, too)
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 bunch, or about 7, green onions
- 1 medium sweet red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 teaspoon cayenne
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce, such as Cholula or Tabasco
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Juice of 1/2 lime
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed, drained
- 6 large flour tortillas, preferably whole wheat
Instructions:
- Use an electric hand mixer to beat the cream cheese until smooth and light.
- Add fresh cilantro, green onions, red bell pepper, cayenne, chili powder, hot pepper sauce, garlic powder, salt and lime juice.
- Stir until well blended. Mixture should be thick, but easy to spread. Add a little more lime juice, if needed.
- Gently stir in the black beans.
- Spread a few tablespoons of the mixture over the entire surface of each tortilla.
- Roll to enclose filling. Wrap tortilla logs in plastic wrap.
- Chill for 6 to 12 hours.
- Cut each roll diagonally into 1-inch-thick slices.
- Arrange cut side up on a serving platter.
- Serve with salsa, if desired.
