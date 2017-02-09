Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Bites of Joy

Bites of Joy

2 cups raw almonds

1 cup shredded coconut, divided (unsweetened is best)

2 cups dates, pitted (I prefer the moist and creamy Medjool dates)

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

3 tablespoons almond butter

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 to 2 tablespoons warm water, as needed

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Scatter almonds on a baking sheet in a single layer. Place in preheated oven and bake for 6 to 8 minutes, until almonds become fragrant and just begin to get darker. Remove from oven and immediately transfer to a large plate to cool.

Place 1/2 cup of the coconut in a 10-inch pan over medium heat. Stir frequently until golden brown. Immediately transfer to a plate to cool.

Place the dates, cooled almonds, remaining 1/2 cup of untoasted coconut, cocoa powder and salt into the work bowl of a food processor. Pulse until a thick and crumbly mixture is formed.

Add the almond butter and vanilla and continue to pulse to blend. Pinch a bit of the mixture between your fingers. If it sticks together, it is ready to roll into balls. If not, add a tablespoon of water and pulse. Test mixture again. Add more water only if necessary.

Roll the date mixture into 1-inch balls. Roll in the toasted coconut. Press the coconut into the balls so that it sticks.

Store Bites of Joy in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two weeks.

Makes approximately 24 balls.