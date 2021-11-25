Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Sweet Potatoes with Crunchy Maple Topping

Tom WildNov. 24 2021

Baked Sweet Potatoes with Crunchy Maple Topping

Baked Sweet Potatoes

  • 2 extra-large sweet potatoes, washed and quartered OR smaller sweet potatoes, cut in half (about 3 pounds)*
  • ½ to 1 tablespoon virgin coconut oil, melted

Crunchy Maple Topping

  • ½ cup raw pecan halves, finely chopped
  • ¼ cup raw shelled sunflower seeds
  • ¼ cup old-fashioned rolled oats
  • ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice blend
  • ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
  • ¼ cup virgin coconut oil, melted
  • ¼ cup pure maple syrup, at room temperature or warmer, plus more for serving
  • ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Lightly brush the fleshy side of each sweet potato with the melted coconut oil and place, flesh side up, in a large rectangular baking dish (they should be quite snug next to one another).
  3. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender, flipping to face flesh side down at the 20 minute mark.
  4. While the sweet potatoes bake, prepare the Crunchy Maple Topping.
    1. In a medium-size mixing bowl, stir together the sunflower seeds, chopped pecans, oats, pumpkin pie spice, and sea salt.
    2. Add the coconut oil, maple syrup, and vanilla and stir well to combine.
  5. Remove the potatoes from the oven and use tongs or a spatula to carefully flip them over so that they’re once again facing flesh side up.
  6. Use a fork to gently mash the inside of each sweet potato half.
  7. Reduce the oven temperature to 375 degrees. Then, spoon a bit of the topping over each potato, and continue to bake for another 15 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown and feels firm but not yet crisp to the touch.
  8. Let cool slightly before serving. If desired, drizzle more warm maple syrup over top. Serve warm.

By — Tom Wild

Related Posts

Thanksgiving Meals Being Offered in Brainerd Lakes Area

Target to Keep Stores Closed on Thanksgiving for Good

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Homemade Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Lemony Green Beans with Almond Crumb Topping

What do you think?

Recently Added

Common Ground: A traditional snowshoe class in Ponemah, Red Lake Nation

Posted on Nov. 17 2021
Mary Marana (Left) discusses the crisis line service with host Jason Edans (Right)

Lakeland Currents - Brainerd's Crisis Line & Referral Service

Posted on Nov. 12 2021

Common Ground: Nate Johnson makes his own durable leather clothing Part 3

Posted on Nov. 10 2021

Lakeland Currents - A Conversation with Retired Diplomat Tom Hanson

Posted on Nov. 5 2021

Common Ground: Nate Johnson makes his own durable leather clothing Part 2

Posted on Nov. 3 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.