Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Sweet Potatoes with Crunchy Maple Topping
Baked Sweet Potatoes with Crunchy Maple Topping
Baked Sweet Potatoes
- 2 extra-large sweet potatoes, washed and quartered OR smaller sweet potatoes, cut in half (about 3 pounds)*
- ½ to 1 tablespoon virgin coconut oil, melted
Crunchy Maple Topping
- ½ cup raw pecan halves, finely chopped
- ¼ cup raw shelled sunflower seeds
- ¼ cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice blend
- ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
- ¼ cup virgin coconut oil, melted
- ¼ cup pure maple syrup, at room temperature or warmer, plus more for serving
- ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Lightly brush the fleshy side of each sweet potato with the melted coconut oil and place, flesh side up, in a large rectangular baking dish (they should be quite snug next to one another).
- Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender, flipping to face flesh side down at the 20 minute mark.
- While the sweet potatoes bake, prepare the Crunchy Maple Topping.
- In a medium-size mixing bowl, stir together the sunflower seeds, chopped pecans, oats, pumpkin pie spice, and sea salt.
- Add the coconut oil, maple syrup, and vanilla and stir well to combine.
- Remove the potatoes from the oven and use tongs or a spatula to carefully flip them over so that they’re once again facing flesh side up.
- Use a fork to gently mash the inside of each sweet potato half.
- Reduce the oven temperature to 375 degrees. Then, spoon a bit of the topping over each potato, and continue to bake for another 15 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown and feels firm but not yet crisp to the touch.
- Let cool slightly before serving. If desired, drizzle more warm maple syrup over top. Serve warm.