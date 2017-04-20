Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Sweet Potato Nests
Baked Sweet Potato Nests
1 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and grease or place baking paper on a rimmed baking pan. Rinse the sweet potatoes and scrub off any dirt. Trim off the ends. Use a spiralizer, a julienne peeler or box grater to make ribbons. Place in large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt, and toss so all sweet potato ribbons are coated with oil. If you have very long ribbons, you can cut them with a scissor to make it easier to mix. Arrange the tangled ribbons into nests on the baking pan. Be sure there aren’t too many loose ribbons on the sheet or they may burn. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes or until brown and crispy on the outside. Makes 4 to 5 nests.
Sue’s Tips
When you use a box grater to prepare the sweet potato, it’s best to bake the nests in greased muffin tins.
If you have more baked nests than you need, refrigerate extras for up to 3 days. Heat for a few minutes in a 350-degree oven when you are ready to eat them.
