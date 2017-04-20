DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Sweet Potato Nests

Baked Sweet Potato Nests

1 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon salt

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and grease or place baking paper on a rimmed baking pan. Rinse the sweet potatoes and scrub off any dirt. Trim off the ends. Use a spiralizer, a julienne peeler or box grater to make ribbons. Place in large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt, and toss so all sweet potato ribbons are coated with oil. If you have very long ribbons, you can cut them with a scissor to make it easier to mix. Arrange the tangled ribbons into nests on the baking pan. Be sure there aren’t too many loose ribbons on the sheet or they may burn. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes or until brown and crispy on the outside. Makes 4 to 5 nests.

Sue’s Tips
When you use a box grater to prepare the sweet potato, it’s best to bake the nests in greased muffin tins.
If you have more baked nests than you need, refrigerate extras for up to 3 days. Heat for a few minutes in a 350-degree oven when you are ready to eat them.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Almond and Cabbage Slaw with Quinoa

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Asparagus

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sunny Day Banana-Peanut Butter Ice Cream

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Food Prep for Healthy Lunches

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Patrick Plemel said

Great coverage team Lakeland... Read More

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

0

Balloon Project Puts Middle School On Map

A Brainerd area middle school has been put on the map after launching a project that studies weather and the skies above us. And as Clayton
Posted on Apr. 19 2017

Recently Added

Balloon Project Puts Middle School On Map

Posted on Apr. 19 2017

Locals Learn About Storm Chasing During Severe Weather Awareness Week

Posted on Apr. 19 2017

Central Lakes College Instructor Recognized For Excellence In Teaching

Posted on Apr. 19 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.