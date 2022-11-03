Good Food, Good Life, 365: Baked Root Vegetables

Makes 4 to 6 side servings.

Sue’s Tips

The dish can be put together and stored, tightly covered, in the refrigerator, for up to 3 days before baking.

Easily double or triple this recipe to serve a large gathering of family and/or friends.

This dish is a perfect pairing with baked or roasted chicken or turkey.

Leftovers? Make a pot of potato soup and stir in the Baked Root Vegetables. Great addition!