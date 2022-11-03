Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365: Baked Root Vegetables

Lakeland News — Nov. 2 2022

Baked Root Vegetables

Instructions:

  • 1 pound root vegetables of choice, such as carrots, parsnips, rutabaga, turnip, sweet potato
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 tablespoons butter, dairy or non-dairy, divided
  • Nutmeg, for sprinkling over baked dish

Ingredients:

  1. Use 1 tablespoon of the butter to grease the bottom and sides of a glass baking dish. Set aside.
  2. Coarsely grate trimmed and peeled root vegetables. This can be done by hand or by using the grater attachment on your food processor.
  3. Create three layers of the grated roots in the baking dish, adding bits of butter and a sprinkling of salt and pepper between each layer and on top.
  4. Cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil.
  5. Bake in 350-degree oven for 1 hour. The grated root vegetables should be very tender.
  6. Sprinkle nutmeg over the top and serve.

Makes 4 to 6 side servings.

Sue’s Tips

The dish can be put together and stored, tightly covered, in the refrigerator, for up to 3 days before baking.

Easily double or triple this recipe to serve a large gathering of family and/or friends.

This dish is a perfect pairing with baked or roasted chicken or turkey.

Leftovers? Make a pot of potato soup and stir in the Baked Root Vegetables. Great addition!

By — Lakeland News

×

