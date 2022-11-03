Good Food, Good Life, 365: Baked Root Vegetables
Baked Root Vegetables
Instructions:
- 1 pound root vegetables of choice, such as carrots, parsnips, rutabaga, turnip, sweet potato
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 4 tablespoons butter, dairy or non-dairy, divided
- Nutmeg, for sprinkling over baked dish
Ingredients:
- Use 1 tablespoon of the butter to grease the bottom and sides of a glass baking dish. Set aside.
- Coarsely grate trimmed and peeled root vegetables. This can be done by hand or by using the grater attachment on your food processor.
- Create three layers of the grated roots in the baking dish, adding bits of butter and a sprinkling of salt and pepper between each layer and on top.
- Cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil.
- Bake in 350-degree oven for 1 hour. The grated root vegetables should be very tender.
- Sprinkle nutmeg over the top and serve.
Makes 4 to 6 side servings.
Sue’s Tips
The dish can be put together and stored, tightly covered, in the refrigerator, for up to 3 days before baking.
Easily double or triple this recipe to serve a large gathering of family and/or friends.
This dish is a perfect pairing with baked or roasted chicken or turkey.
Leftovers? Make a pot of potato soup and stir in the Baked Root Vegetables. Great addition!
