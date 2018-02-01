DONATE

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Potato Cabbage Bites

Baked Potato-Cabbage Bites

1 egg
1 medium potato (7 to 8 ounces), unpeeled, grated
1 cup (3 ounces) chopped cabbage
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Pinch of salt and pepper
Garlic & Onion Cream, for serving
1 bunch green onions, sliced, for serving
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat non-stick muffin tin with coconut oil spray.

Whisk egg in large glass bowl. Stir in grated potato, chopped cabbage, and cheese. Season with salt and pepper.

Drop 1 1/2 tablespoons potato mixture into each of 12 muffin cups. Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden on edges.

Remove from oven. Transfer Bites to serving platter. Top each with a dollop of Garlic & Onion Cream and a sprinkle of green onion slices. Serve warm. Makes 12 Bites.

Garlic & Onion Cream

1 cup sour cream
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
Stir ingredients together in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.

Sue’s Tip
These Bites can be baked ahead of time. when completely cool, cover and refrigerate. At serving time, place the Bites on a cookie sheet and bake at 400 degrees for about 10 minutes.

