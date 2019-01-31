Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Potato Cabbage Bites
Baked Potato-Cabbage Bites
1 egg
1 medium potato (7 to 8 ounces), unpeeled, grated
1 cup (3 ounces) chopped cabbage
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Pinch of salt and pepper
Garlic & Onion Cream, for serving
1 bunch green onions, sliced, for serving
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat non-stick muffin tin with coconut oil spray.
Whisk egg in large glass bowl. Stir in grated potato, chopped cabbage, and cheese. Season with salt and pepper.
Drop 1 1/2 tablespoons potato mixture into each of 12 muffin cups. Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden on edges.
Remove from oven. Transfer Bites to serving platter. Top each with a dollop of Garlic & Onion Cream and a sprinkle of green onion slices. Serve warm. Makes 12 Bites.
Garlic & Onion Cream
1 cup sour cream
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
Stir ingredients together in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.
Sue’s Tip
These Bites can be baked ahead of time. when completely cool, cover and refrigerate. At serving time, place the Bites on a cookie sheet and bake at 400 degrees for about 10 minutes.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
So this guy has a gun, fights with the officers and even as they repeatedly ask... Read More
Thank you to all officials involved for making video public. My heart is broken... Read More
Completely justified he asked that animal to stop continuously. And when you de... Read More
They can talk all they want but this can happen to anyone... Read More