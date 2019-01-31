Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Potato Cabbage Bites

Baked Potato-Cabbage Bites

1 egg

1 medium potato (7 to 8 ounces), unpeeled, grated

1 cup (3 ounces) chopped cabbage

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Pinch of salt and pepper

Garlic & Onion Cream, for serving

1 bunch green onions, sliced, for serving

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat non-stick muffin tin with coconut oil spray.

Whisk egg in large glass bowl. Stir in grated potato, chopped cabbage, and cheese. Season with salt and pepper.

Drop 1 1/2 tablespoons potato mixture into each of 12 muffin cups. Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden on edges.

Remove from oven. Transfer Bites to serving platter. Top each with a dollop of Garlic & Onion Cream and a sprinkle of green onion slices. Serve warm. Makes 12 Bites.

Garlic & Onion Cream

1 cup sour cream

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

Stir ingredients together in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.