Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Asparagus Frittata

Baked Asparagus Frittata

6 large eggs

1/3 cup milk, dairy or non-dairy

1/2 cup crumbled garlic & herb goat cheese

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

About 12 thin asparagus spears

Drizzle of olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Pinch sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a 9-inch square glass baking dish that’s been lightly oiled with two strips of parchment paper, cut to fit inside dish with some paper coming up the edge to use as handles to pull the baked frittata out of the dish.

In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the milk, goat cheese, chives, and mustard. Pour the egg mixture into the prepared baking dish Carefully slide the dish into the oven.. Bake for 10 minutes.

While the eggs are baking, rinse the asparagus and pat dry. Snap off the tough ends of the asparagus; they should be shorter than 9 inches in length to fit into the baking dish. Roll the asparagus spears with a drizzle of olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper right on your clean work surface. Set aside.

After ten minutes have passed, remove the egg dish from the oven and place the asparagus, one by one, on top of the egg mixture in a neat row. Return to the oven for another 15 minutes. The center should be springy to the touch when it’s done.

Let the frittata rest for a few minutes, then carefully use both hands to lift the frittata out and onto a flat surface. Use a sharp chef’s knife to slice it into desired pieces, in between the spears of asparagus. Then use a gentle see-saw motion with a serrated knife to complete cutting the frittata into serving size pieces.

Serve warm or at room temperature. 4 to 6 servings.

Sue’s Tips Use any cheese that you like, but all I can say is that my husband thought he didn’t like goat cheese–until he ate this frittata! If you don’t have access to fresh chives, a finely chopped shallot is a good replacement.