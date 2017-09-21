Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Apples with Crispy Topping

Baked Apples with Crispy Topping

2 apples, cut in half

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons all purpose or gluten-free flour

4 tablespoons regular or gluten-free quick oats

pinch of cinnamon

A bit of water

1 cinnamon stick

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

Cut apples in half and remove core and seeds with a small spoon.

In a small bowl combine butter, brown sugar, flour, oats and cinnamon. Pack into the cavity of each apple, spreading it out to cover the cut side of apple.

Place in a shallow baking dish. Pour enough water into the dish to just cover the bottom. Drop the cinnamon stick into the water. Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes.

Serve warm with a scoop of ice cream, if desired.

Makes 4 servings.