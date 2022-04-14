Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Bagel Bunnies
Ingredient:
For one bunny:
- 1 bagel
- Peanut butter or cream cheese
- 1 banana
- 2 strawberries
- 2 chocolate chips
Nathan Datres
