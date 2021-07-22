Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Anytime Cheesy Tortilla Melts
Bet you can’t eat just one!
Ingredients:
For each tortilla used, you will need:
- 1/3 to 1/2 cup your favorite melty cheese, shredded, dairy or non-dairy
- 2 small tortillas (approximately 7-inch)
- Vegetables of your choice, chopped small
- Salsa for serving, optional
Instructions:
- Heat a well-seasoned cast iron skillet or non-stick pan over medium heat. The pan needs to be a little larger than the diameter of the tortilla you are using.
- When the pan is hot, dump the shredded cheese into the center of the pan. Spread the shreds out into an even layer. Cook until the cheese is melting, bubbly and beginning to get brown around the edges.
- Place a tortilla directly on top of the cheese. Press it down so that it sticks to the warm, melted cheese.
- Slide a metal spatula under the melted cheese and flip so that the tortilla is on the bottom.
- Continue to cook the tortilla as you sprinkle your chopped vegetables over the melted cheese layer. The longer you cook the tortilla, the crispier it will become.
- Fold the tortilla over, forming a half moon, and press with the spatula to seal. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into wedges.
- Serve warm with salsa on the side, if desired. Makes 1 Cheesy Tortilla Melt.
Sue’s Tips:
I like to use a shredded Mexican blend of cheeses. You can use any cheese that is good for melting. I’ve made these with non-dairy cheese shreds (CHAO Shreds). They melt and work perfectly in this recipe.
Corn or flour tortillas can be used. I like whole wheat flour tortillas.
If you want to make this a breakfast taco, add eggs prepared your favorite way right before folding the tortilla in half while still in the pan.
If you have chives in your garden, chop some up and sprinkle them over the melted cheese.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.