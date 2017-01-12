Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Antioxidant Powered Baked Steel Cut Oats

Antioxidant-Powered Baked Steel Cut Oats

1 cup steel cut oats

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups milk (I like to use unsweetened almond milk)

1 cup frozen cherries

1 cup frozen blueberries

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9- x 13-inch glass baking dish.

Place steel cut oats in prepared dish. Add cinnamon, salt and vanilla. Stir to mix. Add milk and stir to mix. Add frozen cherries and blueberries. Stir.

Place dish in preheated oven and bake for 1 hour. Makes 6 servings.

Leftovers can be stored in a covered container in the refrigerator.