Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Almond and Cabbage Slaw

 Almond and Cabbage Slaw

Dressing
3 tablespoon soy sauce or tamari
3 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar or brown rice vinegar
1/2 tablespoon finely minced or grated ginger
zest and juice from one lime
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon sugar or honey
1 teaspoon sriracha, optional

Slaw
2 cups loosely packed, thinly sliced red cabbage
2 cups loosely packed, thinly sliced green cabbage
1 cup shredded carrots
1/2 cup sliced green onions
1 cup thinly sliced green peppers, or mix of green and red

2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted
1/2 cup toasted almond slices

In a small bowl, whisk together all the ingredients for the dressing. If you want it a little sweeter- try adding more sugar or honey.
In a large bowl, combine all Slaw ingredients, except the almonds. Toss and pour in the dressing. Toss again until the cabbage is coated. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, but best if you can leave it for up to 2 hours.
Add the almonds, toss again, and serve.

Sue’s Tips

To toast almonds and sesame seeds: Place almonds in a glass pie plate and slide into an oven preheated to 350 degrees. Stir after 5 minutes. Continue to toast for 2 or 3 more minutes, until fragrant and beginning to turn brown. Remove from oven and immediately transfer to a plate to cool. Put sesame seeds in same pie plate. Slide into the hot oven. Toast for about 5 minutes. Remove from oven and immediately transfer the seeds to a plate to cool.

If you’d like to add some protein to this salad, a cup of cooked quinoa works well.

There is no oil in this dressing. Sometimes I add a teaspoon of toasted sesame oil for the rich flavor it adds.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Deconstructed Summer Salad

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Fried Brown Rice and Cauliflower

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Cauliflower Crumbles/Cauliflower Rice

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Lemon, Honey, and Herbs Cooler

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Todd said

I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More

LK Rock said

Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More

David Eischens said

I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More

Recent Show

Grant Goltz: Rethinking Blackduck Pottery

A special LONGER, more in-depth look at experimental archaeologist Grant Goltz (of Lakeland PBS’ documentary Birchbark Canoe). Goltz shares
Posted on May. 25 2018

Recently Added

Grant Goltz: Rethinking Blackduck Pottery

Posted on May. 25 2018

Common Ground: Biking in the Brainerd & Cuyuna Lakes Area (Part 2)

Posted on May. 15 2018

Common Ground: Biking in the Brainerd & Cuyuna Lakes Area (Part 1)

Posted on May. 8 2018

Lakeland Currents: Project Graduate 100%

Posted on May. 4 2018

Backroads: The Fattenin' Frogs

Posted on May. 2 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.