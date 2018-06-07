Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Almond and Cabbage Slaw

Almond and Cabbage Slaw

Dressing

3 tablespoon soy sauce or tamari

3 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar or brown rice vinegar

1/2 tablespoon finely minced or grated ginger

zest and juice from one lime

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon sugar or honey

1 teaspoon sriracha, optional

Slaw

2 cups loosely packed, thinly sliced red cabbage

2 cups loosely packed, thinly sliced green cabbage

1 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup sliced green onions

1 cup thinly sliced green peppers, or mix of green and red

2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted

1/2 cup toasted almond slices

In a small bowl, whisk together all the ingredients for the dressing. If you want it a little sweeter- try adding more sugar or honey.

In a large bowl, combine all Slaw ingredients, except the almonds. Toss and pour in the dressing. Toss again until the cabbage is coated. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, but best if you can leave it for up to 2 hours.

Add the almonds, toss again, and serve.