Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Almond and Cabbage Slaw
Dressing
3 tablespoon soy sauce or tamari
3 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar or brown rice vinegar
1/2 tablespoon finely minced or grated ginger
zest and juice from one lime
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon sugar or honey
1 teaspoon sriracha, optional
Slaw
2 cups loosely packed, thinly sliced red cabbage
2 cups loosely packed, thinly sliced green cabbage
1 cup shredded carrots
1/2 cup sliced green onions
1 cup thinly sliced green peppers, or mix of green and red
2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted
1/2 cup toasted almond slices
In a small bowl, whisk together all the ingredients for the dressing. If you want it a little sweeter- try adding more sugar or honey.
In a large bowl, combine all Slaw ingredients, except the almonds. Toss and pour in the dressing. Toss again until the cabbage is coated. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, but best if you can leave it for up to 2 hours.
Add the almonds, toss again, and serve.
Sue’s Tips
To toast almonds and sesame seeds: Place almonds in a glass pie plate and slide into an oven preheated to 350 degrees. Stir after 5 minutes. Continue to toast for 2 or 3 more minutes, until fragrant and beginning to turn brown. Remove from oven and immediately transfer to a plate to cool. Put sesame seeds in same pie plate. Slide into the hot oven. Toast for about 5 minutes. Remove from oven and immediately transfer the seeds to a plate to cool.
If you’d like to add some protein to this salad, a cup of cooked quinoa works well.
There is no oil in this dressing. Sometimes I add a teaspoon of toasted sesame oil for the rich flavor it adds.
