Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Almond and Cabbage Slaw with Quinoa

Dressing:

3 tablespoons tamari

3 tablespoons brown rice vinegar

1/2 teaspoon ginger powder or juice squeezed from 1 1/2 teaspoons grated ginger root

Zest and juice from 1 lime

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon local honey

1 teaspoon sriracha (optional)

Slaw:

2 cups loosely packed thinly sliced red cabbage

2 cups loosely packed thinly sliced green cabbage

1 cup grated carrots

1/2 cup sliced green onions

1 cup thinly sliced green pepper

1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted

In a small bowl or a glass measuring cup, whisk dressing ingredients together.

In a large bowl, combine prepared vegetables. Pour in the dressing. Toss again until ingredients are thoroughly coated. Cover and let sit for 30 minutes or more.

At serving time, add toasted almonds.Makes 6 side servings.

Sue’s Tip

To toast almond slices, warm a teaspoon or two of coconut oil in a small pan over medium heat. Toss in the sliced almonds, and continue to stir occasionally until almonds are fragrant and golden. Depending on the amount and size of pan, it should only take 3 to 5 minutes. Immediately transfer toasted almond slices to plate to cool.

Vegetables can be mixed together and refrigerated for up to 3 days. Almond slices can be toasted up to a week in advance of serving, and dressing can be whisked together and stored in refrigerator for a week. Mix it all up at serving time.