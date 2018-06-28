Good Food, Good Life, 365 – 4th of July Parfait

4th of July Parfait

Your favorite single-crust pie pastry, unbaked

2 tablespoons sugar

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2- 3 tablespoons milk of your choice

3 cups thinly sliced rhubarb

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen

Grated zest of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon cornstarch

Vanilla ice cream

Fresh raspberries

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

Mix 2 tablespoons sugar with ground cinnamon. Set aside.

Use a small star-shaped cookie cutter to cut stars from the rolled-out pastry dough. Arrange on prepared baking sheet. Brush stars with milk. Sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar mixture. Place in freezer for 10 minutes.

Remove from freezer and bake in preheated oven for about 15 minutes. Watch closely so they don’t burn. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Set aside or store in a tightly covered tin until needed.

To make the sauce:

Put rhubarb and brown sugar in a medium saucepot. Stir. Cook on medium-low heat for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. It will begin to thicken and look jammy. Add the blueberries, lemon juice and zest. Cook on medium low for an additional 10 minutes, stirring and mashing the blueberries occasionally. At the end of cooking, mix cornstarch with just a little bit of water. Stir with your clean finger to dissolve. Add to pot. Continue to cook until thickened. Remove from heat and spoon into a heat proof container. Transfer the container to the refrigerator or freezer to chill.

To assemble, layer sauce with ice cream in a serving dish. Scatter raspberries over all. Top with a baked star.