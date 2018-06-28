Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – 4th of July Parfait

4th of July Parfait

Your favorite single-crust pie pastry, unbaked
2 tablespoons sugar
1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2- 3 tablespoons milk of your choice
3 cups thinly sliced rhubarb
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen
Grated zest of 1 lemon
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon cornstarch
Vanilla ice cream
Fresh raspberries

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
Mix 2 tablespoons sugar with ground cinnamon. Set aside.
Use a small star-shaped cookie cutter to cut stars from the rolled-out pastry dough. Arrange on prepared baking sheet. Brush stars with milk. Sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar mixture. Place in freezer for 10 minutes.
Remove from freezer and bake in preheated oven for about 15 minutes. Watch closely so they don’t burn. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Set aside or store in a tightly covered tin until needed.

To make the sauce:
Put rhubarb and brown sugar in a medium saucepot. Stir. Cook on medium-low heat for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. It will begin to thicken and look jammy. Add the blueberries, lemon juice and zest. Cook on medium low for an additional 10 minutes, stirring and mashing the blueberries occasionally. At the end of cooking, mix cornstarch with just a little bit of water. Stir with your clean finger to dissolve. Add to pot. Continue to cook until thickened. Remove from heat and spoon into a heat proof container. Transfer the container to the refrigerator or freezer to chill.
To assemble, layer sauce with ice cream in a serving dish. Scatter raspberries over all. Top with a baked star.

Sue’s Tip
Sauce can be stored in a tightly-sealed container in the refrigerator for up to a week. Pastry stars can be stored in a container with a tight-fitting lid for a few days. They can also be stored in freezer for a month.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Two-Ingredient Dip

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Peanut Butter Banana Chocolate Fudgsicles

A Capitol Fourth

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Almond and Cabbage Slaw

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Recent Show

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Iskigamizigan (Sugar Bush), Artist/Animator Jonathan Thunder

Ojibwemotaadidaa! is a children’s show highlighting Ojibwemowin and Anishinaabe culture. Go on an adventure with the Waasabiik
Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Recently Added

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Iskigamizigan (Sugar Bush), Artist/Animator Jonathan Thunder

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Counting to 20

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Asabikeshiinh (A Spider)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Agindaaso-nagamon (Number Song)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Memengwaa (Butterfly)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.