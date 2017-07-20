Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Five-Minute Mediterranean Dip

Five-Minute Mediterranean Dip

2 cups homemade or purchased hummus

1/2 cup chopped mixed olives or olive tapenade

1/4 cup chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes

1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted, optional

Spread hummus evenly over the deepest of a plate about 10 inches across. Sprinkle olives over the hummus in an even layer. Scatter sun-dried tomatoes over the olives.

Cover and refrigerate until serving time.

When ready to serve, remove from refrigerator and uncover. Sprinkle toasted pine nuts over the dip. Serve with your favorite pita chips, crackers or fresh vegetables.