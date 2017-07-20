Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Five-Minute Mediterranean Dip
Five-Minute Mediterranean Dip
2 cups homemade or purchased hummus
1/2 cup chopped mixed olives or olive tapenade
1/4 cup chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes
1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted, optional
Spread hummus evenly over the deepest of a plate about 10 inches across. Sprinkle olives over the hummus in an even layer. Scatter sun-dried tomatoes over the olives.
Cover and refrigerate until serving time.
When ready to serve, remove from refrigerator and uncover. Sprinkle toasted pine nuts over the dip. Serve with your favorite pita chips, crackers or fresh vegetables.
Sue’s Tip
To toast pine nuts, place in a small pan over medium heat. Stir constantly until they begin to turn golden brown. Immediately remove from heat and transfer to a plate to cool.
