Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – 3-2-1 Ramen Noodle & Veg Stir Fry

3-2-1 Ramen Noodle & Veg Stir Fry

5 ounces Millet & Brown Rice ramen noodles (or regular ramen noodles, if your prefer)
1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
3 tablespoons low-sodium tamari or lite soy sauce
2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
1 tablespoon (or 1 teaspoon) sriracha
1 tablespoon high-heat oil, such as avocado oil
5 chubby cloves of garlic, minced
1 bunch (about 6) green onions, sliced, white and green parts separated
3 cups mixed vegetables of your choice
Sesame seeds, for serving

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the ramen noodles and cook until al dente,
according to the package instructions. Drain and return to pot. Stir 1 teaspoon toasted
sesame oil into the noodles to completely coat them with oil. Set the noodles aside.
While noodles are cooking, whisk tamari, hoisin and sriracha together in a small bowl.
Set aside.

Add the avocado oil to a sauté pan and warm over medium heat. Add the garlic and
white parts of the green onion and sauté for around 90 seconds, until the garlic just
begins to turn golden brown. Add the vegetables to the pan and cook for 3 to 5 minutes,
until they are crisp-tender.

Add cooked ramen to the pan along with the stir-fry sauce. Cook for an additional 2 to 3
minutes, until all of the noodles are heated and coated in sauce.
Sprinkle green onion tops and sesame seeds over each serving. Makes 2 to 4 servings.

Tips for the cook

Hoisin is a thick all-purpose Asian sauce that is sweet, salty and robust with spice. Find
it in the International aisle of your grocery store. Teriyaki sauce or sweet chili sauce
make satisfactory substitutes for the Hoisin.

Feel free to use frozen vegetables for this dish. Just be sure to thaw them first.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted and Smashed Baby Potatoes with Chive & Lemon Oil

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sheet Pan Eggs for a Week

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Tomato Tulips

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Arizona Sunshine Lemon Pie

Recently Added

Common Ground: Nisswa Culinary Artist Kate Stumvoll

Posted on Apr. 28 2021

Lakeland Currents - 100 Cups of Coffee: Hearing All Voices in Beltrami County

Posted on Apr. 23 2021

Lakeland Currents - A conversation with retiring Lakeland PBS President & CEO

Posted on Apr. 16 2021

Backroads - Hannah Cooper

Posted on Apr. 15 2021

Lakeland Currents - Ending Human Trafficking in Our Region And Beyond

Posted on Apr. 9 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.