Good Food, Good Life, 365 – 3-2-1 Ramen Noodle & Veg Stir Fry

3-2-1 Ramen Noodle & Veg Stir Fry

5 ounces Millet & Brown Rice ramen noodles (or regular ramen noodles, if your prefer)

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

3 tablespoons low-sodium tamari or lite soy sauce

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon (or 1 teaspoon) sriracha

1 tablespoon high-heat oil, such as avocado oil

5 chubby cloves of garlic, minced

1 bunch (about 6) green onions, sliced, white and green parts separated

3 cups mixed vegetables of your choice

Sesame seeds, for serving

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the ramen noodles and cook until al dente,

according to the package instructions. Drain and return to pot. Stir 1 teaspoon toasted

sesame oil into the noodles to completely coat them with oil. Set the noodles aside.

While noodles are cooking, whisk tamari, hoisin and sriracha together in a small bowl.

Set aside.

Add the avocado oil to a sauté pan and warm over medium heat. Add the garlic and

white parts of the green onion and sauté for around 90 seconds, until the garlic just

begins to turn golden brown. Add the vegetables to the pan and cook for 3 to 5 minutes,

until they are crisp-tender.

Add cooked ramen to the pan along with the stir-fry sauce. Cook for an additional 2 to 3

minutes, until all of the noodles are heated and coated in sauce.

Sprinkle green onion tops and sesame seeds over each serving. Makes 2 to 4 servings.