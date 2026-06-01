Golfers from Warroad, Roseau, Park Rapids Finish Round 1 of Section 8AA Championship

Last week, many area golf teams were finishing up their section tournaments, but not in 8AA.

They were just getting started with their preliminary round, narrowing the field to six total teams plus 10 individuals for both boys and girls. They held round one of their section championship today at the Bemidji Town & Country Club.

Starting with the boys, Warroad’s Mooney Shaugabay led the viewing area a +5 (77) and is tied for ninth, while Roseau’s Zaden Lundbohm shot a +6 (78) and is tied for 11th. Redley Johnson from Warroad also tied for 11th.

The Warriors and the Rams are in the final two spots on the team leaderboard, however, with Detroit Lakes at the top after one round. Five of the top six individual golfers are Lakers.

On the girls’ side of things, Roseau’s Maryn Byfuglien led all Rams and finished the day in 7th with an 80. Natalie Martin, an eighth grader from Park Rapids, had only four bogeys on the day and shot a +4 (76).

Martin is just two shots shy of Detroit Lakes’ Tatum Gatheridge, who leads after round one. The Lakers are leading as a team for the girls as well, with Roseau a fair ways back sitting firmly in second place.

They will play their next round, the final day of the championship, on Tuesday at Bemidji Town & Country Club.