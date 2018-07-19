Golf Tips: The Three Keys to the Golf Swing

While there are many different ways to swing a golf club, PGA Professional Mike Klabough from Pokegama Golf Course says there are three keys that must be correct.

The first key involves how you set up before you take your swing.

“At address, there are no crazy angles: no crazy strong grips, weak grips, forward presses, or unusual ball positions,” says Klabough. “What we want to strive for is a really balanced look, the ball is just left of center. With our grip, we’re going to imagine that both “V’s” are pointing at our rear shoulder.”

The next key revolves around your backswing.

“The best players all turn behind the golf ball. Don’t be afraid to let your head move. It’s attached to your shoulders; we rotate and turn behind the golf ball.”

The final key focuses on the follow through. Klabough says that every great player who has ever played the game has a full follow through.

“You have to be completely unwound on the forward leg, you have to see the bottom of your trailing shoe, and the club is over the shoulder. When we do make good swings, we’re going to think about the finish. The impact is just two-hundredths of a second.”

By focusing on these three keys, you can expect your score to start falling.