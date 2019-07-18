Golf Tips: Putting With Your Shoulders

In this week’s Golf Tips, Mike Klabough from Pokegama Golf Course is back to show you another putting drill. This time, he shows you how to make sure your hands are staying balanced to let your shoulders do the work.
