Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Golf Tips: Putting With Your Shoulders

Jul. 17 2019

In this week’s Golf Tips, Mike Klabough from Pokegama Golf Course is back to show you another putting drill. This time, he shows you how to make sure your hands are staying balanced to let your shoulders do the work.

Nathan Green

Contact the Author

Nathan Green — ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Fishing Tips: Bass Fishing Techniques

Golf Tips: Increasing Your Swing Speed

Water Carnival: Battle of the Midway 4!

Golf Tips: How to Regrip Your Clubs

Recent Show

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Explore and examine the early years of the Students First Mentorship program in Bemidji which pairs students with mentors to help students
Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Recently Added

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Our Town — Hackensack

Posted on Jun. 12 2019

Backroads: Bluehound

Posted on May. 15 2019

Common Ground: Sprout Growers and Makers Market

Posted on May. 15 2019

Backroads: Ingeborg Von Agassiz

Posted on May. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.