Golf Tips: Increasing Your Swing Speed

If you want to increase the distance on your drive, you’ll have to learn how to increase your swing speed. In this week’s Golf Tips, Mike Klabough shows us a simple drill to swing faster while staying in control.
Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!