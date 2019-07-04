Lakeland PBS
Golf Tips: How to Regrip Your Clubs

Jul. 3 2019

In this week’s golf tip, Mike Klabough says that the condition of your grips is often an overlooked part of your clubs. He shows you how you can improve your game and save a little money by regripping your clubs yourself.

AJ Feldman

