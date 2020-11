Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For this week’s Golden Apple, we talked with Eric Pingrey, the superintendent from the Walker Hackensack Akeley School District, where he decided to give recognition to his school staff for the hard work they all have put in.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today