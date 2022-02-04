Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Up North Learning Center in Walker Helps Kids with Specific Needs

Emma HudziakFeb. 3 2022

The city of Walker welcomed the new Up North Learning Center back in September of this year to provide programs for children with specific learning needs.

In August of 2020, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Public Schools broke ground on a 17,000-square foot, level 4 facility on 9.4 acres of land. The learning center did not officially open until September 15, 2021.

The learning center has six classrooms, and currently the center serves students that have been identified with special education needs. For instance, there are classrooms for children with autism and emotional behavioral disorders. The center also holds multiple reflection rooms, a playground, and a multipurpose room where children can eat breakfast, lunch, and even participate in some fun learning activities.

The proceeds to build this facility was a generous donation from Sourcewell to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley district. The $5.2 million gift covered the entire cost of the project. This center is designated as its own district within the state of Minnesota.

Special Education teacher Nabiel Kanani says that anytime your working with students, it’s important to get to know them. It’s ultimately about building that relationship with the student so that they know they’re cared for.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Brainerd Area Soldier Returns Home from 3rd Tour to Surprise Daughter at School

Walker Community Mourns Death of Corrine Erickson, Beloved Mother and Wife

Orton’s Gas Station in Walker Completes Its Remodel

Fundraiser for Family of Walker Police Officer Whose Wife Died from COVID-19

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.