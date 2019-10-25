Lakeland PBS
Golden Apple: Baxter Elementary Celebrates Unity Day

Rachel JohnsonOct. 24 2019

Every year on the fourth Wednesday in October, schools across the country come together to unite against bullying. At Baxter Elementary in the Brainerd School District, students and faculty have been focusing on unity throughout the month.

“I think everyone needs to feel connected. Everyone needs to belong and I think by doing building-wide things we bring unity to our whole school,” said Baxter Elementary School Principal Tammy Stellmach.

“Unity Day is kind of like, you should be kind to someone anyway but it’s being more kind that you would be usually,” said fourth grader Eedie.

The school celebrated National Unity Day as part of a month-long focus on unity.

“This month we have been doing things like reading a book that is focused on understanding differences in one another but how we are all very much the same,” added Stellmach.

To exemplify unity this week, students had the option to sign a pledge to be a “buddy” not a bully.”

“The kids are pledging to make positive choices and be good friends and just basically do the right thing,” said Travis Raske, Baxter Elementary Technology Integrationist.

Every student and faculty member also created a school-wide chain that now runs the halls of the elementary school.

The week has been a hit with students and faculty alike and they have learned a lot along the way.

“Treat others the way you want to be treated and build relationships and be kind to everyone,” said fourth grader Quinn.

“If you see someone being bullied, ask a teacher or ask them to stop,” said fourth grader Samuel.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

