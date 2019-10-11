Golden Apple: TrekNorth Varsity Choir Members Share Their Love Of Music

Numerous studies show that having an art curriculum in a child’s education improves not only their academic performance but also improves their motor skills, confidence, visual learning and much more.

Jake, TrekNorth Varsity Choir Secretary, states, “Honestly I believe that it’s [beneficial] for children to have to have an art program. There has been many different studies have shown that having an art program and being involved with either music or visual art can greatly improve a child’s performance in school, greatly improve their interest that they have for school and actually even improve their attendance as well.”

Students in the Varsity Choir at TrekNorth junior and senior high school express themselves through many different outlets, and music is only one of them. The students are not only talented in their musical ability but are also passionate and dedicated to always creating a wonderful performance.

“And having a community like we have here at Varsity Choir and piano and visual arts and all the other arts that we have at the school creates a great way for people to come out of their shell, to be able to expand their forms of thinking, to be able to form a community and those are really essential parts especially as were growing up and were learning how to be productive members of society. We need to know how to become out of shell and become the confident people that we want to become,” said Jake.

Music teacher Talia Zeman is known to her students as incredible. Her expertise and ability to not just sing music but to understand how music works, the emotion and the complexity of music are all things her students hope to understand.

“That’s all I wanted to do was be a music teacher from my very first piano lesson at the age of eight, I just love music, it brings me a lot of joy and I just want to share that with other people and I thought the best way to do that is by teaching it,” said Zeman. “Confidence, huge thing I see is confidence, which hopefully they can carry through in other areas of their life as well. It takes a lot of courage and bravery to get up in front of people and not only get up in front of people but to put themselves out their and sing and put emotion into it, expression into, it in front of an audience and I hope that they can carry that confidence that I gave them into whatever they do.”

“Her support and her knowledge that she has and her patience especially is something that I’ve never seen in any other teacher before.” said Jake.

To get a glimpse of what the Varsity Choir at TrekNorth can do musically and confidently, make sure you attend their Fall Music Concert on October 24th. The concert will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church and will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $4 for adults and $3 for students.