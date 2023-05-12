Golden Apple: TrekNorth Students Recognized at MN Indian Education Association Conference

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Three TrekNorth students were recognized at the 38th Annual Minnesota Indian Education Association Conference held in April.

Every year at the three-day conference, the MIEA presents awards to individuals who are taking great strides in Native American education. Three students from TrekNorth in Bemidji were recognized this year. Juniors Cecelia Humphrey and Marla Mesarina were named High School Students of the Year, and 6th grader Sophie Barrett won Female Student Athlete of the Year.

The students were nominated by their teachers based on a number of qualities, such as maintaining high grades, their active role in Indian education community, being involved in their community to the extent that American Indian culture is reflected in their life and work style, and leadership.

Not only are these young ladies role models for their peers, but they also make a positive impact on their teachers and community. Social studies teacher Jennie Lanz, who nominated Humphrey, says even though she teaches the history of Minnesota, she looks to students like these girls to educate her about Native American cultural history and significance.

TrekNorth’s Indigenous Education Coordinator Chelsey Jourdain was also recognized as K-12 Liaison of the Year for her work with students and the community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today