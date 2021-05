Click to print (Opens in new window)

This week is known as Teacher Appreciation Week, and with the challenges that teachers across the world have faced this past school year, this week is a little more special this time around.

Thank you to teachers and educators all across the Lakeland viewing area for your hard work and dedication!

