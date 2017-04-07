Golden Apple: Students Spend A Day At The Wax Museum

“I don’t know. I thought it would be a fun little thing to do,” said St. Philip’s Catholic Church School Student Carter Fish.

Carter Fish selected President Donald Trump for his school project because Carter says Trump is cool. There were a few things he learned about Trump along the way.

“He owns like 10 casinos or something, he ran for president in 2000 and didn’t make it and he was part of a four/five kid family when he was younger,” said Fish.

Amelia Earhart, Stephen Curry and Abraham Lincoln all made a trip to Bemidji. Fifth grade students from St. Philip’s Catholic Church School had a wax museum where students portrayed famous Americans.

“It’s a culmination of a research project the students have been doing they studied a person, a famous American, and learned about them, wrote a research paper, then they made their display boards and now are portraying that person,” said St. Philip’s Catholic Church School Fifth Grade Teacher Amy Zimmermann.

The students brought each person to life without saying one word. A costume was required and students embodied their famous American from head to toe. Eleanor Strand was drawn to Eleanor Roosevelt because they share the same name.

“I knew that she was the first lady. I knew that she knew a lot of leaders around the world,” said Eleanor Strand, St. Philip’s Catholic Church School student.

“Theodore Roosevelt is on Mount Rushmore, said Ryan Maki, St. Philip’s Catholic Church School student.

“People should know about me because I’m one of the presidents of the United States,” said St. Philip’s Catholic Church School Student Matthew Olson.

Students worked on the three-step project since February and the wax museum was open to the public and had lots of visitors.

Babe Ruth and Helen Keller were popular choices and have been a constant fixture year after year. Zimmermann hopes the students learned about someone they looked up to or someone new.

“What it takes to go into writing a research project, research paper, the editing, the typing all that stuff, but especially the accomplishments of someone else and looking beyond what’s happening right here in Bemidji,” she said.

“I think people should know about Betsy Ross because she was the first person to make the American flag,” said St. Philip’s Catholic Church School Student Emma Frenzel.