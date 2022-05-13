Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Students Raise Money for School Supplies

Mary BalstadMay. 12 2022

Pandemic-related supply shortages affected many people, particularly in the classroom.

The average price of school supplies rose due to inflation this past year. Students in Fosston are looking to remedy this issue one penny at a time.

As the old saying goes, in for a penny, in for a pound. The hard work put in by the student leaders at Magelssen Elementary School in Fosston attest to this adage as over the past nine school days they raised money for supplies in each classroom.

The student leaders hope to cross off at least one necessary item for each classroom, whether that be folders, markers, or even pencils.

The fundraiser garnered almost $5,000 for school supplies. The support of both the students and community will assist in providing the bare necessities for student at Magelssen Elementary.

While the friendly competition between classrooms saw Mrs. Mahlen’s fifth grade class take first place and the celebratory party, the collective effort to provide even one more student another pencil for the next school year was the biggest prize.

The student leaders at Magelssen Elementary School also held other fundraisers throughout the year. These include toiletry items and boxes of cereal that were donated to loaves and fishes food shelf.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

MnDOT to Conduct Aerial Photos of Highway 2 in Fosston

Spring Floods Cause Road Closures Around Northwest Minnesota

Lakeland Currents – Student Leaders of Today: Top Issues

Greenhouse in Rural Fosston Damaged in Fire

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.