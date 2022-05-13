Golden Apple: Students Raise Money for School Supplies

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pandemic-related supply shortages affected many people, particularly in the classroom.

The average price of school supplies rose due to inflation this past year. Students in Fosston are looking to remedy this issue one penny at a time.

As the old saying goes, in for a penny, in for a pound. The hard work put in by the student leaders at Magelssen Elementary School in Fosston attest to this adage as over the past nine school days they raised money for supplies in each classroom.

The student leaders hope to cross off at least one necessary item for each classroom, whether that be folders, markers, or even pencils.

The fundraiser garnered almost $5,000 for school supplies. The support of both the students and community will assist in providing the bare necessities for student at Magelssen Elementary.

While the friendly competition between classrooms saw Mrs. Mahlen’s fifth grade class take first place and the celebratory party, the collective effort to provide even one more student another pencil for the next school year was the biggest prize.

The student leaders at Magelssen Elementary School also held other fundraisers throughout the year. These include toiletry items and boxes of cereal that were donated to loaves and fishes food shelf.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today