Golden Apple: Student Scientists Showcase Smarts at 70th Northern MN Regional Science Fair

Mary BalstadMar. 7 2023

From getting down and dirty in soil to testing which reusable straws are the cleanest, students from across northwest Minnesota had the chance to show off their science projects.

Held at Bemidji State University’s Beaux Arts Ballroom, the 70th Annual Northern Minnesota Regional Science Fair saw students from grades 6-12 compete for first place.

About 40 students from 18 different Minnesota counties showed up with their projects to display the world of tomorrow. From something as small as radiation particles in everyday objects to the yield of a crop based on fertilizers, students worked for months on these projects.

Despite the event seeing a dip in numbers due to COVID-19 and moving online, the first year back in-person did see fewer participants. But science fair director Kjerstin Owens, a professor at BSU, says they aim to raise participation by the 75th science fair.

Outside the lab, students also gain imperative skills. Clear communication, writing out information displays, and teamwork are but a few of the skills garnered by students.

Overall, Isaac Mauch from Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls won the gold medal, and Paige and Adam Jacobson from Grand Rapids High School won the silver medal for the high school competition.

By — Mary Balstad

