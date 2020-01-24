Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Special Olympics Allows Students With Disabilities to Participate In Athletic Events

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 24 2020

Over 100 people filled a gym in Menahga to support their friends and family at the Special Olympics basketball game on Tuesday. It’s a game that gives students with disabilities a chance to show their athletic skills.

Both Menahga and Pillager are apart of the Special Olympics Minnesota Area 5 teams. This allows students with disabilities a chance to participate in athletic events.

