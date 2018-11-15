Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Golden Apple: Solway Elementary Honors Veterans With Breakfast Ceremony

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 15 2018
Leave a Comment

Solway Elementary School wanted to get to know the veterans in their area, so they took the time to reach out and invite them to the school for a special Veteran’s Day breakfast ceremony.

“Solway Elementary is a small school and so we have not had a large Veteran’s Day program for a few years but we decided this year that it’s important even though we’re a small school that we need to really bring our veterans in here,” says Tama Wesely, the principal for Solway Elementary School.

More than 15 vets from different generations and different branches of the military took part in the program. Once everyone had finished eating, the ceremony began. It started with two of the veterans being randomly selected to receive a quilt of valor made by the Headwaters Quilt Guild Of Bemidji.

“Quilts of Valor, because it’s a national organization, contacted one of our members and we decided, the group decided to become a member of the organization and we have committed ourselves to making quilts for the quilts of valor foundation,” says Bonnie Lundorff, a representative from the Headwaters Quilt Guild Of Bemidji.

All the veterans in the ceremony were invited by students. They were either family members or family friends to the students. At the end of the breakfast, the students gave their invited veteran a special certificate thanking them for their service.

One veteran in attendance described the gesture as memorable.

“Very good, interesting,” says Lewis Marsh, a veteran who served during the Korea War.

Peter Lund, a navy veteran who served during Vietnam says, “I thought it was a very very interesting program. The quilts of valor are designed for people who served in the military, not necessarily for acts of heroism but for taking the time to serve our country and for that we thank them.”

The staff at Solway says they can see the event becoming an annual Veteran’s Day tradition, especially since both the kids and they’re invited guest seemed to enjoy it.

“It’s just an honor and a privilege to thank our veterans for their service,” says Lundorff.

 

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Community Spotlight: Kelliher Honors Veterans

Brainerd High School Celebrates Veterans Day

Kelliher VFW Auxiliary Hosting “Welcome Home” Veterans Ceremony

Golden Apple: Riverside Elementary First Graders Celebrate Halloween

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Kory Lesnick said

Thank you for what you and you and Kristi have done for our racing family here a... Read More

Angela Sloan said

It was wonderful being able to participate in such a worthy cause... Read More

D. Ostlund said

Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

Latest Story

Crow Wing County WIC Program Found To Have Met All Regulations

The Crow Wing County WIC Program was found to have met all federal and state regulations at their biennial Management Evaluation. This is the
Posted on Nov. 15 2018

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County WIC Program Found To Have Met All Regulations

Posted on Nov. 15 2018

Bemidji State University Named One Of The Nation's Most Green Colleges

Posted on Nov. 15 2018

Update: Blackduck Man Charged After 10-Year-Old Son Shoots Himself In Leg

Posted on Nov. 15 2018

Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Sebeka

Posted on Nov. 15 2018

Ninth District Judge Earl Maus To Retire

Posted on Nov. 15 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.