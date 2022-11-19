Golden Apple: Solway Elementary Connects Veterans & Students at Veterans Day Breakfast

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It can be hard to vocalize appreciation for veterans, especially when a student is just learning about what a veteran does for their community and country as a whole, but that’s why events like Solway Elementary School’s Veteran’s Day Breakfast are so important.

“This has been going on for several years,” said Solway Elementary Principal Kim Goodwin. “This is an established Veterans breakfast program.”

For Monday’s event, students were asked to invite members of their family who had served, so that they could be honored with certificates of commitment handed out by the students themselves.

“The final list was 25 veterans in this community with students here at Solway School,” explained Goodwin. “That’s a very very good number for this small school.”

The goal of Solway’s Veterans Day Breakfast was to not only honor those that served, but to introduce students to actual veterans in their community.

“We made it an honor for the veterans, but also highlighting the children,” said Goodwin. “It’s very important that we teach them what these veterans have sacrificed, what their commitment was, and still is and what they have done for the country.”

Hopefully, this breakfast with a veteran will prove to be meaningful and memorable to these young minds.

“The students will definitely remember this because they’ve made a connection,” said Goodwin. “Any time you can make a connection about what you’re learning, and actually putting it, connect it, with somebody that you know, or an event that you know, it definitely will have an impact.”

During the breakfast, two Solway veterans were each gifted a Quilt of Valor, a handmade quilt meant to honor service members or veterans touched by war.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today