Golden Apple: Retired 3rd Grade Bemidji Teacher Wins “Teacher of the Year”

Emma HudziakOct. 7 2021

Susan Richards

Every year, the executive board of the Bemidji Education Association recognizes educational staff. This year, the BEA gave out their annual awards under three categories, including Teacher of the Year. This year, Teacher of the Year was awarded to retired third grade teacher Mrs. Susan Richards from Northern Elementary School in Bemidji.

Mrs. Richards was with Bemidji Area Schools for 34 years and has taught at several different schools throughout the years. When Richards was asked about what she missed most about teaching, she replied that it was the staff, students, and families.

There were five candidates that were nominated for this award, and it was obvious that each and every one of them is a dedicated, creative, and enthusiastic educator. Richards says that there are so many amazing teachers in the district that are deserving of this award, and that is why she is so honored and also very humbled to receive it.

Susan hopes to be back in the classroom at some point to do some substitute teaching and/or volunteer work.

