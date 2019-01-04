Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Golden Apple: Red Lake SD Aims To Have All Graduates Speak Conversational Ojibwe

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 4 2019
Leave a Comment

The Red Lake School District is making sure culture plays a major role in their curriculum. To foster that movement, they’ve launched a five-year goal to have all of their graduates be able to speak conversational Ojibwe.

“We want to preserve our language. It’s on the verge of extinction and we want to build resiliency in our students for who they are, so they can identify who they are and learn their culture, learn their language,” says Dr. Giniwgiizhig, principal on the special assignment for language and culture with the school district.

“Our students are very vulnerable without our culture and our language, so it’s really really important that we say ‘miigwetch’ to our elders that are here and have been here for a long time,” says Rosemarie Debungie, an elder with Red Lake who helps teach some of the Ojibwe lessons.

Ojibwe signage is already all over the schools, but now, teachers will also start integrating everyday Ojibwe phrases into their lessons. The school district has even created a new website that anyone can access from home. The lessons go all the way from elementary school to the high school.

“Our kids are doing exceptionally better than they were last year, and we see that continuing and building as they move through. All of that was taught through the Red Lake Ojibwe culture and so it was using Red Lake stories, Red Lake history, Red Lake people,” says Melinda Crowley, the superintendent for the Red Lake School District.

The community plays an important role in the initiative. In fact, the Tribal Council, Red Lake School Board, and parents all have a part in planning the curriculum.

Sharon Kingbird, the Ojibwe language teacher for the Red Lake kindergarten, says, “We’re starting small and we’re going to expand that and we’re including everybody: the teachers, the custodians, the bus drivers, food service, everyone, the families, the children’s families!”

Officials are taking baby steps when it comes to learning the best ways to integrate the language, but staff agrees the way to succeed is to celebrate your roots.

“Our goal is to produce leaders of this nation, and so that’s why our community is also so important in the work that we do here in this school. It’s not just the teachers, it’s not just the staff, it’s not just the adults in the school system. It’s our whole community that’s really going to make this initiative work,” says Tracy Olson, the principal of Red Lake High School.

You can view the new Red Lake School District Ojibwe Language website here.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

2,441 Kids Receiving Christmas Gifts Thanks To Red Lake Toy Drive

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty To Second-Degree Murder

Community Spotlight: Red Lake Hosts First Ever Community Meal

Two Fishermen Rescued After Fishing Trip On Red Lake

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

Ruby’s Pantry of Bemidji Wins Local Touchstone Energy Community Award

Beltrami Electric Cooperative has selected Ruby’s Pantry of Bemidji as the winner of the local 2018 Touchstone Energy Community Award from a pool
Posted on Jan. 3 2019

Latest Stories

Ruby’s Pantry of Bemidji Wins Local Touchstone Energy Community Award

Posted on Jan. 3 2019

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl Officially Retires

Posted on Jan. 3 2019

Blueberry Pines Golf Course Lodge Deemed A Complete Loss After Wednesday Fire

Posted on Jan. 3 2019

Two Juveniles Arrested For Assault In Bemidji

Posted on Jan. 3 2019

Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Crookston Superpumper Station

Posted on Jan. 3 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.